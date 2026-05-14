New Addition to Eugene’s Trivia Scene

The music’s playing, the drinks are cheap and the atmosphere is inviting. That’s right, you’re at The Annex. The beer hall across from the University of Oregon campus offers not only cheap tap brews, but a chance to win them for free. On Tuesdays, Eric Swanson hosts trivia that’s tricky, yet fun. Swanson is a host for Quality Trivia, a company that was founded five years ago by Elliot Martínez. The company brings trivia nights and hosts to bars around town. “It’s a fun vibe, and it’s sort of just getting off the ground,” Swanson says of The Annex’s trivia night. It is free to play, and there are prizes for first, second and third place, as well as a special opportunity for the fourth place team: “Whoever comes in fourth place gets to name a category for the next week,” Swanson says. “It’s just more of a fun time to come out, hang out with friends, have a few beers and, you know, answer some fun trivia,” he says. They try not to make the questions too hard, he explains, and they typically bounce from pop culture to sports. The event is “always free to play — always has been, always will be,” Swanson says. The Annex also has multiple food carts around the building, including Dank Beef and Pizzeria DOP.

Trivia Tuesday is 6:30 pm every Tuesday at The Annex, 1236 Kincaid Street. Free.