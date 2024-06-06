Summer Has Arrived

The Earth made one full rotation to get us back to sunny days, breezy nights, picnics, floats down the Willamette River, college students homebound and pollen-attacking allergies with every step. Now is the moment you all have been waiting for — drum roll please — four months’ worth of events dedicated to the season. Locals and travelers are bound to stumble upon something to their liking.

If you’re looking to stay close to Eugene and are feeling artsy, check out the town’s eclectic art scene at the First Friday ArtWalk downtown or the Whiteaker Last Friday ArtWalk each month showcasing local artists and vendors. Local artists of all ages are also highlighted at the Downtown Eugene Public Library’s Art Show Opening: Love Your Library August 2.

The town hosts all sorts of arts and culture events just like the Festivalito — Latin Dance Celebration of Summer on June 29 in Kesey Square. Spice things up with an introduction to Cuban salsa dance lessons, performances and socializing while DJ Vito plays tracks of bachata, merengue, cumbia, timba and salsa. The dancing continues with Revelers Contemporary Circus: Aerial Dancing and Circus Arts July 3 at the Springfield Public Library. This event demonstrates athleticism with captivating performances and thrilling aerial moves.

Summer means festivals, which Oregon is full of during this time. The Oregon Bach Festival runs June 28 to July 14 with Bach: Ascension Oratorio, OBF Family: Carnival of the Animals, Snider: Mass for the Endangered and more performances. And for the 13th year, Adkins Blueberry Farm hosts its annual Blueberry Festival Blues & Brews July 20. Stroll through the endless blueberry rows and handpick your very own fresh, ripe blueberries while listening to live music from Bradley Shepherd’s Perfect Flavor led by singer, songwriter and guitarist Bradley Shepherd, Dragon Thunder Voodoo, a four-piece classic rock cover band and more local artists. Don’t forget about the Oregon Festival of American Music 2024: Words & Music By… July 31 to August 10 at The Shedd, where prolific lyricists of the American Songbook are explored. Later in the month, the 3rd Annual Oregon Aloha Festival is August 24 at Alton Baker Park — experience Pacific Islander culture, Hawaiian cuisines and more.

And now you’re probably wondering about the summer music scene. If you want to drive to Bend, then Hayden Homes Amphitheater has numerous artists performing from Jordan Davis, a country-pop artist, June 20 to The Avett Brothers July 14. More locally, Norah Jones makes a pit stop at The Cuthbert Amphitheater August 1 while on her Visions Tour or check out The Beach Boys, the ’60s formed rock band (yes, they are still around) August 25. As a folk and Americana group, The National Parks takes the stage at WOW Hall September 28. This band takes indie, folk and pop to the next level.

Now, it would be great if we could expand on every event in Eugene and beyond, but you don’t want to read a whole book when you can just check out the EW Summer Guide listings.