A Slice of the Pizza Scene

The times may be a-changin’ but pizza will always be in our hearts

The world runs on pizza. When election night hits, newsrooms are fueled on it. When the Pentagon is weighing international conflicts, the Pentagon Pizza Index website tracks Washington DC pizzerias to predict a possible international crisis. When the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles need to celebrate after stopping Shredder and his goons from trying to take over the world, they relax with the cheesiest pizza in New York City’s sewers.

Like everything else in the world, there’s no such thing as good or bad pizza — it’s a spectrum. Whether it’s a late night drunken slice, artisan culinary pie or a more affordable option to eat out for a household, pizza has an important role to play in our little lives.

Eugene Weekly’s winter Chow issue dives into local pizza and the locals who are slingin’ dough and pulling cheese around town and paying homage to U.S. city specialties, from New York slices, Detroit pies and Chicago deep dish. Go to EugeneWeekly.com for some extra toppings on Seize the Slice, Track Town, The Register-Guard’s March Madness-esque “pizza bracket” and more.