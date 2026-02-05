Love in a Time of Protest

Let the Love and Sex issue distract you with sex ranches, cammigirls, divorce parties and more

As you read this issue of Eugene Weekly, you’ll learn two very concrete things: love and tear gas are in the air. Whether at the Federal Building or at the sex ranch, the people of Eugene are coming together.

In our popular annual Love and Sex issue, let us distract you for a moment to remind you that there are a myriad of ways to find pleasure in this day and age. Perhaps you’ll learn things about yourself (and the city) that you never knew, from the sex ranch in our own backyard or the cam girls who love their job, to the local adult store that will happily throw you a divorce party as soon as a bachelorette party.

Whether you were at the protests or watching our coverage from afar, just know, readers, that we love you and we think you’re sexy.