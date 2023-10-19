Best of Eugene 2023-2024

Best of EugeneCulture by EW StaffPosted on

We hear from readers all the time that they want good news just as much as they want to stay up on the more troubling local events and politics. It’s a fine balance and one that we at Eugene Weekly are happy to dive into — news, arts and entertainment, as well as a dash of opinion, is our recipe. 

Our annual Best of Eugene readers’ poll lets us do just that. You readers vote on the things, people and places you like best, and then we see what new details come out and who the happening people are. Sometimes old favorites return again and again, and other years there’s a new crop of winners (and categories).

 Voter turnout was the best we have seen in years — twice as many as last year — which tells us how much you folks care about this place we call home, the people and businesses in it, as well as this feisty little paper, still printing pages and showing up in red boxes all over town!

Joyful Memories 

Written by Dan Buckwalter

Written by EW Staff

Best Local Politician

Written by EW Staff

Best Person Making a Difference 

Written by Emerson Brady

Best Educator

Written by EW Staff

Best Animal-focused Nonprofit

Written by EW Staff

Best Program for the Homeless

Written by EW Staff

Best Climate Change Fighters/Environmental Group

Written by Leo Baudhuin

Best Event Venue

Written by William Kennedy

Best Local Fiction Writer or Poet

Written by EW Staff

Best Journalist

Written by EW Staff

Best Local Radio DJ or Podcaster

Written by EW Staff

Best Club DJ

Written by Emerson Brady

Best Actor/Actress

Written by Bob Keefer

Best Local Theater Company

Written by Bob Keefer

Best Local Band

Written by William Kennedy

Best Local Singer/Songwriter

Written by William Kennedy

Best Classical Music Group

Written by EW Staff

Best Comedian

Written by Emerson Brady

Best Public Art

Written by EW Staff

Best Local Artist

Written by EW Staff

Best Art Gallery

Written by EW Staff

Best Photographer

Written by EW Staff

Best Drag Queen

Written by Emerson Brady

Best Drag King 

Written by Emerson Brady

Best Burger Joint

Written by EW Staff

Best Chicken Joint

Written by EW Staff

Best Comfort Food

Written by EW Staff

Best Latin American Food

Written by EW Staff

Best Italian Food

Written by EW Staff

Best Thai Food

Written by EW Staff

Best International Cuisine That Didn’t Fit in One of the Other Categories

Written by EW Staff

Best Barbecue

Written by EW Staff

Best Vegetarian/Vegan Food

Written by EW Staff

Best Pizza

Written by Henry Houston

Best Bagel Place 

Written by Emerson Brady

Best Coffee Shop

Written by EW Staff

Best Barista

Written by Emerson Brady

Best Breakfast

Written by EW Staff

Best Ice Cream or Desserts

Written by EW Staff

Best Bakery

Written by EW Staff

Best Bar

Written by EW Staff

Best Bartender

Written by Josiah Pensado

Best East Asian Food(Japanese, Korean and Chinese)

Written by EW Staff

Best Cocktails

Written by Emerson Brady

Best Local Beer 

Written by Leo Baudhuin

Best Local Wine

Written by EW Staff

Best Distillery

Written by EW Staff

Best Takeout

Written by EW Staff

Best Meal Under $12

Written by EW Staff

Best Meal Over $25

Written by EW Staff

Best Chef

Written by Henry Houston

Best Server

Written by Emerson Brady

Best Food Cart

Written by Emerson Brady

Best Catering 

Written by EW Staff

Best New Restaurant

Written by Henry Houston

Best Out-of-Town Restaurant(not in Eugene-Springfield)

Written by EW Staff

Best Restaurant

Written by EW Staff

Best Indie Bookstore

Written by EW Staff

Best Tattoo Artist

Written by Emerson Brady

Best Piercer

Written by EW Staff

Best Hair Stylist

Written by Brianna Murschel

Best Barbershop

Written by Brianna Murschel

Best Secondhand Shop

Written by EW Staff

Best Place to Get Fit

Written by EW Staff

Best Yoga

Written by EW Staff

Best Martial Arts 

Written by Dan Buckwalter

Best Local Food Market

Written by EW Staff

Best Veterinarian

Written by Dan Buckwalter

Best Garden Gear Shop

Written by EW Staff

Best Local Outdoor Recreation Store

Written by EW Staff

Best Bicycle Store

Written by EW Staff

Best Cannabis Dispensary

Written by EW Staff