Best of Eugene 2023-2024

We hear from readers all the time that they want good news just as much as they want to stay up on the more troubling local events and politics. It’s a fine balance and one that we at Eugene Weekly are happy to dive into — news, arts and entertainment, as well as a dash of opinion, is our recipe.

Our annual Best of Eugene readers’ poll lets us do just that. You readers vote on the things, people and places you like best, and then we see what new details come out and who the happening people are. Sometimes old favorites return again and again, and other years there’s a new crop of winners (and categories).

Voter turnout was the best we have seen in years — twice as many as last year — which tells us how much you folks care about this place we call home, the people and businesses in it, as well as this feisty little paper, still printing pages and showing up in red boxes all over town!