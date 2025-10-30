Best of Eugene

You are the best, from the east to the west!

Best of EugeneCulture by EW-staffPosted on

Some of us peaked in high school, some of us are still peaking, but it’s the readers of Lane County who decide who are the peak picks of Eugene, year after year. Read along with the Weekly as we induce some high school flashbacks in our yearbook-themed Best of issue. Congrats to the winners — and the voters, who had their voices heard (yes, that is veiled political commentary in an otherwise non-political poll). Stay tuned next week for staff picks — the fun, weird and quirky things in Lane County we want to shout out. Got a suggestion for a staff pick or a Best of category for next year? Send it to Editor@EugeneWeekly.com.

Civics.

Business.

Arts and Performance.

Going out.

Eats.

Civics – Best of Eugene 2025-26

Best Nonprofit leader

Written by Camilla Mortensen

Best Nonprofit fighting hunger

Written by EW-staff

Best Environmental advocates

Written by EW-staff

Best Program for the homeless

Written by EW-staff

Best Animal-focused nonprofit

Written by Eve Weston

Best Librarian

Written by EW-staff

Best Professor

Written by EW-staff

Best Educator k-12

Written by EW-staff

Best Local uproar

Written by EW-staff

Best Local hellraiser

Written by Camilla Mortensen

Best Local politician

Written by EW-staff

Arts and Performance – Best of Eugene 2025-26

Best Local athlete

Written by Savannah Brown

Best Club DJ

Written by EW-staff

Best Local singer/songwriter

Written by Will Kennedy

Best Burlesque performer

Written by EW-staff

Best Place to dance

Written by EW-staff

Best Neighborhood event

Written by EW-staff

Best Local fiction writer or poet

Written by EW-staff

Best Social media personality

Written by EW-staff

Best Journalist

Written by Pierce Baugh V

Best Local TV personality

Written by EW-staff

Best Local radio personality or podcaster

Written by Kat Tabor

Best Public art

Written by EW-staff

Best Actor/Actress

Written by EW-staff

Best Drag queen

Written by Kat Tabor

Best Local theater company

Written by Bob Keefer

Best Local band

Written by EW-staff

Best Classical music group

Written by EW-staff

Best Local clothing designer

Written by Savannah Brown

Best Photographer

Written by EW-staff

Best Drag king

Written by Savannah Brown

Best Local artist

Written by EW-staff

Best Art gallery

Written by Bob Keefer

Going Out – Best of Eugene 2025-26

Best Game night

Written by EW-staff

Best Karaoke

Written by EW-staff

Best Local comedian

Written by Will Kennedy

Best Singles scene

Written by EW-staff

Best Queer gathering spot

Written by Will Kennedy

Best Drag brunch

Written by EW-staff

Best Trivia night

Written by EW-staff

Best Concert venue

Written by EW-staff

Best Event venue

Written by Camilla Mortensen

Best Place to take the kids

Written by Savannah Brown

Best Place to go for a run

Written by Henry Houston

Best Dog park

Written by EW-staff

Eats – Best of Eugene 2025-26

Best Korean food

Written by EW-staff

Best Thai food

Written by EW-staff

Best Ice cream or desserts

Written by EW-staff

Best Vegan dish

Written by EW-staff

Best Vegetarian

Written by EW-staff

Best Brunch spot

Written by EW-staff

Best Breakfast

Written by Camilla Mortensen

Best Coffee shop

Written by Eve Weston

Best Bagel place

Written by Mirandah Davis-Powell

Best Pizza

Written by Mirandah Davis-Powell

Best Barbecue

Written by Corin Antonio

Best Chain restaurant to celebrate your birthday

Written by Ysabella Sosa

Best Bakery

Written by Corin Antonio

Best Chinese food

Written by EW-staff

Best Japanese food

Written by EW-staff

Best Italian food

Written by EW-staff

Best Comfort food

Written by EW-staff

Best Bar grub

Written by EW-staff

Best Place to get a burger

Written by EW-staff

Best Place to sip a cup of tea

Written by EW-staff

Best Barista

Written by EW-staff

Best Place to eat and not worry about allergies

Written by Henry Houston

Best Server

Written by EW-staff

Best Chef

Written by Ysabella Sosa

Best International cuisine that didn’t fit in one of the other categories

Written by EW-staff

Best Chicken joint

Written by Ysabella Sosa

Best Out-of-town restaurant (not in Eugene-Springfield)

Written by EW-staff

Best New restaurant

Written by Corin Antonio

Best Catering

Written by EW-staff

Best Food cart pod

Written by EW-staff

Best Food cart

Written by EW-staff

Best Latin American food

Written by EW-staff

Best Bartender

Written by EW-staff

Best Restaurant

Written by Ysabella Sosa

Best Fancy meal

Written by EW-staff

Best Cheap eats

Written by EW-staff

Best Takeout

Written by EW-staff

Best Distillery

Written by Corin Antonio

Best Local wine

Written by Pierce Baugh V

Best Special brew by a local brewery

Written by EW-staff

Best Place for a nonalcoholic beverage

Written by EW-staff

Best Mixed drinks

Written by Henry Houston

Best Bar

Written by EW-staff

Business – Best of Eugene 2025-26

Best Local food market

Written by Camilla Mortensen

Best Barber

Written by EW-staff

Best New business

Written by EW-staff

Best Credit union

Written by EW-staff

Best Clothing thrift store

Written by EW-staff

Best Arborist

Written by EW-staff

Best Local outdoor recreation store

Written by EW-staff

Best Home remodeler

Written by EW-staff

Best Realtor

Written by EW-staff

Best Secondhand furniture shop

Written by EW-staff

Best Indie bookstore

Written by EW-staff

Best Yoga

Written by EW-staff

Best Place to get your game day gear

Written by EW-staff

Best Place to buy tchotchkes (aka knick-knacks and trinkets)

Written by EW-staff

Best Place for students to live

Written by EW-staff

Best Senior center/senior living

Written by EW-staff

Best Lawyer

Written by Eve Weston

Best Death Doula

Written by EW-staff

Best Birth Doula

Written by EW-staff

Best Tattoo artist or piercer

Written by EW-staff

Best Cannabis dispensary

Written by EW-staff

Best Retail store that didn’t fit in another category

Written by EW-staff

Best Customer service worker

Written by EW-staff

Best Business accounting firm

Written by EW-staff

Best Hair Stylist

Written by EW-staff

Best Veterinarian

Written by EW-staff

Best Mental health therapist

Written by EW-staff

Best Massage Therapist

Written by Pierce Baugh V

Best Gym

Written by EW-staff

Best Place to get a used car

Written by EW-staff

Best Auto repair

Written by EW-staff

Best Bicycle store

Written by EW-staff

Best Garden gear shop

Written by EW-staff

Best Farmers market

Written by EW-staff

Best Martial arts

Written by EW-staff

Best Budtender

Written by EW-staff